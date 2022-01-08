Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.