Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $895.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $925.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $902.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

