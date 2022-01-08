Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 230.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 78.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $303.92 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.