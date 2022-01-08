Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Dollar General by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,017.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Shares of DG opened at $238.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

