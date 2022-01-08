Tdam USA Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $620.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.