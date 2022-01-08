Tdam USA Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

