Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 6,615 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

