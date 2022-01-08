Tdam USA Inc. Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Shares of J opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

