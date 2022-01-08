Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after buying an additional 576,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $150.73 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.