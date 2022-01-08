Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

