Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

