Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

