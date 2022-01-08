Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of TS stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

