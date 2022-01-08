Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.28

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $18.73. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 8,764 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,068,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,339,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,448,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $13,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.