Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 165,028 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

