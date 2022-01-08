TENT Achieves Market Cap of $423,536.59 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $423,536.59 and approximately $120,108.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00343508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00130155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000144 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

