TenUp (TUP) Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $2.16 million and $265,152.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033798 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,788,478 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

