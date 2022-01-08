Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.