Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.