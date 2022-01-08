Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 4.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $854.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

