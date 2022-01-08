Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,074.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

