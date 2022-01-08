Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,192.0% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,064.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,074.97 and a 200 day moving average of $854.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

