Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $950.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a sell rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $889.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.