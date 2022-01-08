Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

