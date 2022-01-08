The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. 4,655,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AES has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

