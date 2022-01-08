The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $263.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.70.
BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
