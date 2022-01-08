The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $218.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

