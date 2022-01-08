The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,080,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 24,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 12,282,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,809,279. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

