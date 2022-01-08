The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.