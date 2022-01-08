The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $698.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.00 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

