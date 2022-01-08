The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $60,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.6% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 191.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

