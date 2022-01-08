The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $354.93 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

