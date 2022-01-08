The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.464 per share. This is a positive change from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.