The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.464 per share. This is a positive change from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

