The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €51.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.26 ($52.57).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

