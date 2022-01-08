The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

