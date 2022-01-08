The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Buy

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

NYSE COF opened at $154.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

