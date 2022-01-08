The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $395,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $396.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

