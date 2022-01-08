The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $919,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

GS stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.78 and a 200-day moving average of $391.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

