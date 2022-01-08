The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will earn $10.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

