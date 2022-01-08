The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.93 ($93.11).

ETR:BAS opened at €66.11 ($75.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

