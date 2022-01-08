The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 269 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 934,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
