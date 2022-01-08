The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway Sells 269 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. The company had a trading volume of 934,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

