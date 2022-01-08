The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $417.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

