The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

