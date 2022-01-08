The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.12. 8,672,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,213. Kroger has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

