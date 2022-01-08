The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

