The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $150,814.72 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,119,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

