The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $150,814.72 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.
About ODP
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.
