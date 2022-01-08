The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.90

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.90 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 40.16 ($0.54). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.55), with a volume of 69,584 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £46.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.90.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

