The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $229.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $229.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

