The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,522 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.