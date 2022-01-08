The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $7,222,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.83. 8,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

